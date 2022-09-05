DNA: Why government decide to rename Rajpath and Central Vista lawn?

Now Rajpath can be renamed as Kartavya Path. NDMC has called an important meeting on 7th September. In this meeting, the name change of Rajpath and Central Vista Lawn can be approved. In this DNA report, see why the government decided to change the name of Rajpath?

| Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 11:56 PM IST

