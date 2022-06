DNA: Why is inflation increasing in the world?

The negative trend of rising inflation is being seen all over the world. The big question is why is this happening? So the reason for this is the interest rates increased by the central banks.

| Updated: Jun 16, 2022, 01:10 AM IST

The negative trend of rising inflation is being seen all over the world. The big question is why is this happening? So the reason for this is the interest rates increased by the central banks.