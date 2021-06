DNA: Why is #iSupportZeeNews trending on social media?

In this segment of DNA, we will analyze the news against which people gave a befitting reply to those running an agenda. #iSupportZeeNews trended on social media for a long time. Actually, the tukde-tukde gang did not like the series run by Zee News on religion jihad, after which they opened a front against us. But Zee News will continue to work in the interest of the country.