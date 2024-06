videoDetails

Leopard creates stir in Gurugram

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jun 27, 2024, 06:08 PM IST

Gurugram Leopard Attack: Leopard has created a stir in Gurugram. This leopard has entered Tikli village and has targeted about 10 cows so far. But till now this leopard has not been caught. Know what is the whole matter.