DNA: Why is the pension of MPs and MLAs not stopped?

Most of the students opposing the Agneepath scheme are talking about pension and permanent jobs. The government does not want to give pensions to these 'soldiers' of the army, if it is okay then why does the government not stop the pension of MPs and MLAs also.

| Updated: Jun 17, 2022, 01:44 AM IST

