DNA: Why Mulayam Singh Yadav could not become Prime Minister?

| Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 10:58 PM IST

Mulayam Singh Yadav, who was Chanakya of UP politics, passed away today. Mulayam Singh was one such face in politics who had good relations with all the leaders. That is why he did political ties with everyone, be it Congress or Left, Kanshi Ram or Kalyan Singh. Watch this report related to the life of Mulayam Singh Yadav.