DNA: Why the 'business' of Chinese loan apps is dirty?

An engineer committed suicide by hanging himself after killing his wife and two children in Indore. Chinese loan apps are responsible for this horror. Engineer Amit Yadav had taken a loan from these but he lost the will to live while trying to pay high interests on the loan.

|Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 11:40 PM IST
