NewsVideos

DNA: Why was there a delayed action from government on Shrikant Tyagi?

There are many people in our society who create an atmosphere of terror by displaying power. Such a menace was created by Shrikant Tyagi of Noida. Shrikant misbehaved with a woman and when the common people raised their voice against the encroachment done by him, he tried to use its influence to tell that it is not afraid of the governments and laws of this country.

|Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 12:00 AM IST
There are many people in our society who create an atmosphere of terror by displaying power. Such a menace was created by Shrikant Tyagi of Noida. Shrikant misbehaved with a woman and when the common people raised their voice against the encroachment done by him, he tried to use its influence to tell that it is not afraid of the governments and laws of this country.

All Videos

Bronze Medallist Divya Kakran lashes out on Arvind Kejriwal on Twitter
Bronze Medallist Divya Kakran lashes out on Arvind Kejriwal on Twitter
Ten Members from Sri Lanka’s 2022 CWG Contingent Vanished
Ten Members from Sri Lanka’s 2022 CWG Contingent Vanished
Speculations of rift in NDA intensifies
4:39
Speculations of rift in NDA intensifies
DNA: When will there be a ban on 'Chinese Manjha'?
16:51
DNA: When will there be a ban on 'Chinese Manjha'?
DNA: Analysis of political tears over arrest of suspected ISIS helper caught from Batla House area
20:23
DNA: Analysis of political tears over arrest of suspected ISIS helper caught from Batla House area

Trending Videos

Bronze Medallist Divya Kakran lashes out on Arvind Kejriwal on Twitter
Ten Members from Sri Lanka’s 2022 CWG Contingent Vanished
4:39
Speculations of rift in NDA intensifies
16:51
DNA: When will there be a ban on 'Chinese Manjha'?
20:23
DNA: Analysis of political tears over arrest of suspected ISIS helper caught from Batla House area
DNA Video,cm yogi on Noida Shrikant Tyagi Case,shrikant tyagi,shrikant tyagi viral video,shrikant tyagi news,shrikant tyagi noida,bjp leader shrikant tyagi,shrikant tyagi bjp,shrikant tyagi video,shrikant tyagi neta,noida srikant tyagi,shrikant tyagi abusing woman,shrikant tyagi fight with woman,Srikant Tyagi,shrikant tyagi video viral,srikant tyagi viral video,Noida Shrikant Tyagi Case,shrikant tyagi women,bulldozer action on shrikant tyagi,