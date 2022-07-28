DNA: Why Zimbabwe had to introduce gold coins?

In Zimbabwe, now instead of paper currency, transactions will be done in gold coins. The government of Zimbabwe has taken this decision because inflation there has reached a record high of 192%. And the currency is continuously depreciating against the dollar.

| Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 12:02 AM IST

