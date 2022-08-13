DNA: Will Bihar get 10 lakh government jobs?

There is now a government of RJD and JDU in Bihar and the command of the deputy chief minister is in Tejashwi Yadav's hands and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. But the big question is arising about the 10 lakh jobs that Tejashwi Yadav had promised. When Tejashwi Yadav became the Deputy Chief Minister, Zee News in an exclusive conversation asked him questions on giving employment to 10 lakh people to which he replied that he is not the Chief Minister, he would have fulfilled this promise if he would have been the CM.

| Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 12:41 AM IST

