DNA: Will Delhi adopt Yogi Adityanath's model to fight rioters?

Uttar Pradesh government has put up hoardings in prominent intersections in state capital Lucknow, with names, addresses and photos of some of those accused of violence during protests against the citizenship law in Lucknow in December last year. In this segment of DNA, we question 'Will Delhi adopt Yogi Adityanath's model to fight rioters?'.