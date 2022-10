DNA: Will Godse be honored by insulting Gandhi?

| Updated: Oct 03, 2022, 11:44 PM IST

Organizers of a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata have attached a wig and a moustache to the idol of 'Mahishasur'. This statue looked exactly like a statue of Mahatma Gandhi. When there was a big controversy over this, the organizers gave it the form of Mahishasur. This idol was placed in the pandal of All India Hindu Mahasabha on Ruby Bypass of the city.