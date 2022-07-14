NewsVideos

DNA: Will India also land up in a similar economic crisis as Sri Lanka?

In view of the current situation in Sri Lanka, many questions are also being raised about India. If India does not make major changes in its economic policies, then the country might land up in a similar situation as Sri Lanka.

|Updated: Jul 14, 2022, 01:14 AM IST
