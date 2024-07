videoDetails

DNA: Will Kanwariyas listen to CM Yogi?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 30, 2024, 01:32 AM IST

CM Yogi gave a message of peace to the Kanwariyas who were indulging in violence during the Kanwar Yatra. CM Yogi said that to become like Shiva, it is necessary to do sadhna like Shiva. But did the fake Kanwariyas who were creating ruckus on the Kanwar route understand this message?