DNA: Will Nitish Kumar compete with Modi in 2024 elections?

In Bihar, 12.5 crore people have got a new government in which everything is old. Because in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took oath as the Chief Minister of the state for the eighth time today. If anything has changed since yesterday, it is the alliance. The political assessment is that in the year 2024, Nitish will project himself as the PM candidate.

|Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 11:34 PM IST
