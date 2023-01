videoDetails

DNA: Will 'old' China be able to compete with 'young' India?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 11:22 PM IST

According to a report, it can be said that India has now become the most populous country in the world. Today the population of China is decreasing rapidly and China is worried about the figures. Watch in DNA today, will 'young' India be able to compete with 'old' China?