videoDetails

DNA : Will Patriot Missile System work against Putin?

Shailender Kumar | Updated: Dec 22, 2022, 11:54 PM IST

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has gone to the United States. This is the first foreign visit of Ukraine's President Zelensky after 10 months of the war. President Zelensky was given a grand welcome in the US. Because of this everyone's eyes were fixed on him. America has given a message that it is going to increase its stake in this war.