DNA : Will Shabnam's son save her life?

For the very first time in our country, a woman is going to be hanged and her name is Shabnam. The Supreme Court has twice refused to waive Shabnam's death sentence. And the President has also rejected Shabnam's mercy petition. But suddenly Shabnam's 12-year-old son appeared and he appeals that his mother to be forgiven. In 2008, Shabnam along with her lover killed 7 people of her own family in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh.