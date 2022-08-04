NewsVideos

DNA: Will the picture change with the Madrasa model of Assam?

In Assam's Morigaon, the government took major action and bulldozed the non-government madrassa. This madrasa is being accused of giving jihadi training. Today in DNA, see the analysis of madrasas trapped in the bigotry.

|Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 11:48 PM IST
