DNA: Will the system suffer due to the death of mother and daughter?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 14, 2023, 11:52 PM IST

Police had ordered to take action against illegal encroachment in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. After which the administration gave instructions to run bulldozers on the slum. During the action of the system, the mother-daughter got scorched in the fire.