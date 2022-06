DNA: Yoga is India's biggest soft power

On the occasion of International Yoga Day learn about the soft power of yoga which we haven't been able to take the advantage of. Whereas in western countries, this yoga is now being sold in the name of Mindfulness and Wellness.

| Updated: Jun 22, 2022, 12:54 AM IST

