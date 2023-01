videoDetails

DNA: Your Household appliance is linked to chinese espionage network?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 12:06 AM IST

A report by Asian Light International has claimed that a microchip is embedded in these Chinese devices. Through which China gets your personal information from itself. After this, the British government found in the investigation that microchips are being used in these devices used in homes.