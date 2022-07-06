DNA: Our education system is falling prey to religious ideologies!

In Jharkhand's Garhwa district, the prayer and functioning of a government school were changed by the people of the Muslim community. They said that as the area has a large Muslim population, so the rules of prayer in the school should also be according to the Muslims. Today in DNA we will analyze how our education system is falling prey to religious ideologies!

| Updated: Jul 06, 2022, 02:08 AM IST

