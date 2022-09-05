NewsVideos

DNA: Zee News raid on fake universities in India

Today is Teacher's Day i.e. former President Bharat Ratna Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's birthday. On this day all Indians remember their teachers and educational institutions. Watch Zee News raid on fake universities in this DNA report.

|Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 11:52 PM IST
Today is Teacher's Day i.e. former President Bharat Ratna Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's birthday. On this day all Indians remember their teachers and educational institutions. Watch Zee News raid on fake universities in this DNA report.

All Videos

Centre summons Wikipedia executive after Arshdeep Singh’s ‘Khalistan’ edit | Zee English News
Centre summons Wikipedia executive after Arshdeep Singh’s ‘Khalistan’ edit | Zee English News
This is how the journey of PM Liz Truss has been
This is how the journey of PM Liz Truss has been
DNA: Why government decide to rename Rajpath and Central Vista lawn?
2:47
DNA: Why government decide to rename Rajpath and Central Vista lawn?
DNA: Why did Rishi Sunak lose when he was at cusp of winning?
4:6
DNA: Why did Rishi Sunak lose when he was at cusp of winning?
DNA: Analysis of accidental death due to negligence
8:50
DNA: Analysis of accidental death due to negligence

Trending Videos

Centre summons Wikipedia executive after Arshdeep Singh’s ‘Khalistan’ edit | Zee English News
This is how the journey of PM Liz Truss has been
2:47
DNA: Why government decide to rename Rajpath and Central Vista lawn?
4:6
DNA: Why did Rishi Sunak lose when he was at cusp of winning?
8:50
DNA: Analysis of accidental death due to negligence
DNA Video,fake universities in india 2022,fake universities in india,fake university in india,list of fake universities in india,Fake universities,ugc fake universities list 2022,fake universities in india 2022 declared by ugc,ugc fake university list 2022 updates,fake universities 2022,fake university in india 2022,fake university 2022,ugc fake universities,fake university in india 2022 list,list of fake university in india 2022,fake universities india,