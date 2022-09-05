DNA: Zee News raid on fake universities in India

Today is Teacher's Day i.e. former President Bharat Ratna Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's birthday. On this day all Indians remember their teachers and educational institutions. Watch Zee News raid on fake universities in this DNA report.

| Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 11:52 PM IST

