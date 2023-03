videoDetails

Do women in rural areas of India also celebrate women’s day?

| Updated: Mar 08, 2023, 08:58 AM IST

There is an atmosphere of celebration everywhere on Women's Day, and there are special arrangements for women at different places, but on the other hand, the women of India's villages and towns may not even be aware that there is something called Women's Day. It is a day, for them this day also passes like any other day. The same thing has been told through a poem