Dogra Front Protests In Jammu Against Digvijaya Singh's Surgical Strike Statement

| Updated: Jan 24, 2023, 02:01 PM IST

Jammu and Kashmir's Dogra Front stages protest against senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijay Singh.Recently, Digvijay Singh had sought proof from PM Modi regarding the surgical strike. Since then, there has been a flurry of questions against the Congress. Dogra Front is burning Digvijay's poster in protest.