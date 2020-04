Domes of Pakistan's Kartarpur Gurudwara collapse in thunderstorm

Newly constructed domes of Kartarpur Gurudwara in Pakistan collapsed due to thunderstorm in the area on Friday evening. Initial information suggests eight newly constructed domes of the outside perimeter of the Gurudwara collapsed in the massive thunderstorm that hit both sides of the India-Pakistan border on Friday. Four of the domes that collapsed were on minarets, two on the museum, one on Dewanistan and one on Darshan Deori.