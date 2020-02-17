Donald Trump to also visit 'love symbol site' Taj Mahal in Agra with wife Melania

US President Donald Trump will also visit the Taj Mahal on 24 February along with first lady Melania Trump. Following this security sweep by US officials, arrangements are being made by the Agra administration to welcome US President Donald Trump to Agra, as a recent security sweep by US officials has confirmed the possibility that Trump will visit the Taj Mahal will visit, Although some officials are still taking a cautious stance, keeping in mind that then US President Barack Obama earlier cancelled his Agra visit at the last minute.