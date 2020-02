Donald Trump's 'Superfan' who worships his 6 feet statue

A big fan of United States President Donald Trump, Bussa Krishna, has appealed to the Central government to fulfil his wish of meeting his idol during his upcoming India visit. Mr Bussa told ANI "I want India-America relations to remain strong. Every Friday I fast for Trump's long life. I also carry his picture and pray to him before commencing any work. I wish to meet him, I request the government to make my dream come true."