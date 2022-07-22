NewsVideos

Droupadi Murmu's victory is not only a historic but also a political victory

Droupadi Murmu's victory is not only a historic but also a political victory. Actually, through this victory of Murmu, BJP can try to take advantage in the coming elections. There are elections to the Lok Sabha in 2024 and in the coming years also, elections are to be held in many states of the country in which tribal votes are considered decisive.

|Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 10:24 AM IST
Droupadi Murmu's victory is not only a historic but also a political victory. Actually, through this victory of Murmu, BJP can try to take advantage in the coming elections. There are elections to the Lok Sabha in 2024 and in the coming years also, elections are to be held in many states of the country in which tribal votes are considered decisive.

All Videos

The opposition's strategy for the 2022 presidential election was unsuccessful.
24:17
The opposition's strategy for the 2022 presidential election was unsuccessful.
Droupadi Murmu has registered a historic victory
17:14
Droupadi Murmu has registered a historic victory
Namaste India: Poster of Haj House placed on Rajiv Gandhi's statue
2:18
Namaste India: Poster of Haj House placed on Rajiv Gandhi's statue
Headline: Great Victory of Droupadi Murmu
1:35
Headline: Great Victory of Droupadi Murmu
Paneer Butter Masala Trends on Twitter after new GST rates, Know why? | Zee English News | India
Paneer Butter Masala Trends on Twitter after new GST rates, Know why? | Zee English News | India

Trending Videos

24:17
The opposition's strategy for the 2022 presidential election was unsuccessful.
17:14
Droupadi Murmu has registered a historic victory
2:18
Namaste India: Poster of Haj House placed on Rajiv Gandhi's statue
1:35
Headline: Great Victory of Droupadi Murmu
Paneer Butter Masala Trends on Twitter after new GST rates, Know why? | Zee English News | India
Draupadi Murmu,Droupadi Murmu,draupadi murmu president of india,Draupadi Murmu President,president draupadi murmu,draupadi murmu news,Draupadi Murmu vs Yashwant Sinha,draupadi murmu latest news,draupadi murmu village,draupadi murmu new president,draupadi murmu and yashwant sinha,draupadi murmu wins president election,draupadi murmu today,droupadi murmu vs yashwant sinha,draupadi murmu wins election,president of india draupadi murmu,