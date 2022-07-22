Droupadi Murmu's victory is not only a historic but also a political victory

Droupadi Murmu's victory is not only a historic but also a political victory. Actually, through this victory of Murmu, BJP can try to take advantage in the coming elections. There are elections to the Lok Sabha in 2024 and in the coming years also, elections are to be held in many states of the country in which tribal votes are considered decisive.

| Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 10:24 AM IST

