Drugs Case: Lesson of nation's service to Aryan Khan

Aryan Khan, who is currently lodged in Arthur Road jail following his alleged involvement in illegal drugs, has said during his counselling session that he will make feel everyone proud of him after he leaves jail, sources said on Sunday. As per sources, during Aryan Khan`s counselling, Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede and social workers were present where Aryan Khan said that he would get involved himself in social work and will work for the upliftment of poor strata of the society. "He will help financially to all those people who need it," sources said.

Oct 18, 2021, 14:38 PM IST

