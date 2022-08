Dumka Girl Death Case: Accused should get the harshest punishment - CM Soren

Expressing grief over the incident, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that the accused should be given the strictest punishment. In the case of Ankita's murder, the police have arrested two accused.

| Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 04:48 PM IST

