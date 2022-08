Dumka Girl Death Case: Raghubar Das attacks Soren government over Ankita's murder

Former Chief Minister Raghubar Das has attacked the Soren government on the Ankita murder case. He has said that Jharkhand is not a democracy but a monarchy. Soren is doing the politics of appeasement.

| Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 05:16 PM IST

