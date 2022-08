Dumka Girl Death Case: Second accused Chhotu Khan arrested

In the case of Ankita's murder, the police has got another success. The second accused Chhotu Khan has also been arrested by the police. The first accused Shahrukh has already been arrested.

| Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 04:40 PM IST

