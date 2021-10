Durga Puja: New 'Burj Khalifa' in middle of which Indian city draws huge crowds - Know here

A slice of the desert Emirate of Dubai seems to have been imported into Kolkata, with a lit-up replica of Burj Khalifa having been created by artists and electrical whiz-kids in Salt Lake City’s Lake town area, attracting tens of thousands of people and creating traffic jams throughout the day. Watch this report for more details.