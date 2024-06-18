Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2758275
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Bakrid.. big action against cow smugglers!

Sonam|Updated: Jun 18, 2024, 03:10 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
On June 15, the police received information that beef smuggling was taking place in Bhaisavahi village of Mandla. The news was received that beef is kept in some houses here, and preparations are going on to slaughter some cows and distribute them on Bakrid. When the police acted on this information, they found a Slaughter House, apart from this about 150 cows were recovered in some vehicles. About 10 to 11 houses in this area were raided and beef was also found in their freezers.

All Videos

DNA: JDU MP's controversial statement on Muslims
Play Icon01:51
DNA: JDU MP's controversial statement on Muslims
DNA: Shocking report on water crisis!
Play Icon02:26
DNA: Shocking report on water crisis!
DNA: Why did Jain community get angry?
Play Icon01:41
DNA: Why did Jain community get angry?
DNA: Do not leave these things in car!
Play Icon03:00
DNA: Do not leave these things in car!
Taal Thok Ke: Controversy over new changes in NCERT Textbook
Play Icon46:05
Taal Thok Ke: Controversy over new changes in NCERT Textbook

Trending Videos

DNA: JDU MP's controversial statement on Muslims
play icon1:51
DNA: JDU MP's controversial statement on Muslims
DNA: Shocking report on water crisis!
play icon2:26
DNA: Shocking report on water crisis!
DNA: Why did Jain community get angry?
play icon1:41
DNA: Why did Jain community get angry?
DNA: Do not leave these things in car!
play icon3:0
DNA: Do not leave these things in car!
Taal Thok Ke: Controversy over new changes in NCERT Textbook
play icon46:5
Taal Thok Ke: Controversy over new changes in NCERT Textbook