DNA: Bakrid.. big action against cow smugglers!

Sonam | Updated: Jun 18, 2024, 03:10 AM IST

On June 15, the police received information that beef smuggling was taking place in Bhaisavahi village of Mandla. The news was received that beef is kept in some houses here, and preparations are going on to slaughter some cows and distribute them on Bakrid. When the police acted on this information, they found a Slaughter House, apart from this about 150 cows were recovered in some vehicles. About 10 to 11 houses in this area were raided and beef was also found in their freezers.