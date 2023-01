videoDetails

Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: Earthquake shook Delhi-NCR again

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 05, 2023, 10:11 PM IST

Earthquake in India: Strong tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR on Thursday evening. Earthquake tremors occurred in Delhi-NCR for the second time in a week. In Pakistan, Afghanistan and Jammu-Kashmir also the earth trembled at 7:56 in the evening.