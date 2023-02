videoDetails

Earthquake In Turkey: Heavy devastation in Turkey due to earthquake, 15 killed so far. Latest Hindi News

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 10:40 AM IST

The earth of Turkey has trembled due to the earthquake. The intensity of the earthquake has been measured at 7.8 on the Richter scale. There has been a strong earthquake in southern Turkey.