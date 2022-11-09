NewsVideos

Earthquake of 6.3 magnitude hits in Nepal, strong tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

|Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 11:33 AM IST
Strong tremors were felt in 7 states of the country. The whole of North India was shaken by the strong tremors of the earthquake. The magnitude of this earthquake was measured at 6.3 on the Richter scale. The tremors of this earthquake were felt at around 1:57 pm. The epicenter of this earthquake was Nepal. 6 people were killed in a house collapse in Nepal. Earthquake tremors were felt 4 times in 6 hours in Nepal. The effects were also seen in China.

