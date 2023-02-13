NewsVideos
Earthquake tremors hits Turkey again, intensity recorded at 4.7 on Richter scale

|Updated: Feb 13, 2023, 08:50 AM IST
Earthquake tremors felt once again in Turkey At 4:15 am. Tremors were recorded of 4.7 magnitude on the Richter scale.

