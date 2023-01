videoDetails

Earthquake tremors in Himachal's Dharamshala

| Updated: Jan 14, 2023, 08:48 AM IST

Earthquake tremors were felt in Himachal Pradesh in the morning. The intensity of the earthquake in Dharamshala was recorded at 3.2 on the Richter scale. Earthquake occurred 22 km east of Dharamshala at 5.17 am.