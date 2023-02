videoDetails

Earthquake tremors jolts Jammu-Kashmir's Katra and Himachal's Dharmshala

| Updated: Feb 21, 2023, 08:54 AM IST

Strong earthquake tremors jolts Turkey's Hatay once again. While, earthquake were also felt in India. 3.4 magnitude earthquake was observed in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra. On the other hand, earthquake was also felt in Himachal's Dharamshala.