EC seeks clarification in Mamata Banerjee's injury case

The Election Commission has sought clarification in Mamata Banerjee's injury case, it has not been clear from the report of the Chief Secretary whether the injury to Mamata Banerjee's foot in Nandigram was an accident or an attack? There is no mention of any pillar in the report which was said to hit the vehicle. In the report, it is neither described as an accident nor an attack. The Election Commission has sought clarification on the entire matter.