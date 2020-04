ED files money laundering case against Tablighi Jamaat leader Maulana Saad

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday filed a money laundering case against Tablighi Jamaat leader Maulana Saad Kandhalvi and others accused. The ED will investigate the money that Maulana Saad has received for the Tablighi Jamaat, as it is alleged that a lot of money came through hawala, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)