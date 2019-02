ED likely to continue question Robert Vadra tomorrow, not satisfied with his answers

A list of over 40 questions were asked by the ED team during Vadra's questioning. Among a host of things, the ED quizzed Vadra on his email exchanges with Sanjay Bhandari, the alleged arms dealer who is currently absconding, and his relationship with Dubai-based NRI businessman CC Thampi, alleged to be a close aide of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.