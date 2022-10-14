हिन्दी
ED raids on builder Gabbu's premises in Bihar's Patna
Oct 14, 2022, 01:45 PM IST
There is a raid on the premises of builder and JDU leader Gabbu Singh in Patna, Bihar. This raid has been conducted by ED.
