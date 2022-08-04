ED Seal Young Indian Office: Congress's response to ED's action

The Enforcement Directorate took major action in the National Herald case. As part of the investigation in the money laundering case, the central agency has sealed the office of Young Indian located in Herald House, Delhi. After this action of ED, no one will be able to enter Young Indian's office without permission. On this, Congress has said that this does not happen in a democracy.

| Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 11:52 AM IST

