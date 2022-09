ED summons AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak in liquor policy probe

ED has summoned another Aam Aadmi Party MLA. This summons of ED has been sent to MLA Durgesh Pathak.

| Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 01:09 PM IST

ED has summoned another Aam Aadmi Party MLA. This summons of ED has been sent to MLA Durgesh Pathak.