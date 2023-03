videoDetails

ED takes big action in Land For Job scam case, raids at 15 different locations in Delhi and Patna

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 01:30 PM IST

Taking major action in Bihar's land for job scam case, ED has raided 15 locations including Delhi and Patna. Along with this, action has also been taken at Lalu's close aid's house