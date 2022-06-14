ED's probe against Rahul Gandhi is attempt to suppress his voice: Randeep Surjewala

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will again appear before ED officials in the National Herald case today. Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said that the party workers will again conduct satyagraha. He alleged that the Delhi Police assaulted the party leaders.

| Updated: Jun 14, 2022, 11:38 AM IST

